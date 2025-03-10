South Africa

Extreme weather wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure: Creecy

10 March 2025 - 14:43
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Transport minister Barbara Creecy at a media briefing in Pretoria about the release of the report on the 2024/2025 festive season road safety campaign. Creecy wants improved oversight of the funds allocated for transport infrastructure in the provinces. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has expressed concern about the impact of climate change on South Africa's transport infrastructure, warning extreme weather conditions are causing severe damage and require long-term solutions.

“There is no doubt extreme weather conditions and climate change are wreaking havoc with transport infrastructure,” said Creecy during a visit to the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

“The situation in KwaZulu-Natal is a moving target because the heavy summer rainfall continues. I would not be in a position to give you figures [now], but I have asked the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan infrastructure in the Presidency to do a desktop study of all climate-resilient strategies across transport entities,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced significant damage due to floods, thunderstorms and strong wind from February 16 to 28, prompting the National Disaster Management Centre to declare a state of disaster.

The storms caused an estimated R3.1bn damage and claimed 22 lives.

Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN

The SA Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

Creecy said it was necessary to “climate-proof” the country’s roads networks.

“What we recognise is transport infrastructure is going to be increasingly hammered by extreme weather events [in future] and we need to ensure we are not just repairing roads but taking steps to prevent recurring damage. This is a work in progress.”

Responsibility for South Africa’s roads infrastructure is shared between the national department, provincial departments and municipalities.

The roads branch in her department had been instructed to tighten monitoring of the conditional grants for roads infrastructure. “We have to make sure there's a clear programme [to repair roads] and that [it] is being effectively implemented using the hundreds of millions of rand we transfer to provinces every year.

“Municipalities receive the municipal infrastructure grant and 17% of that grant is supposed to be spent on roads maintenance. My concern is in many instances municipalities are not using these funds properly. We are going to have to tighten our oversight.”

According to 2024/2025 festive season road fatality statistics, 1,502 people died in 1,234 fatal crashes, with six provinces — KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West — recording increases in fatalities compared with the previous year.

The Eastern Cape, KZN and Free State experienced the highest increases in road deaths, with 70, 54 and 21 more fatalities, respectively.

TimesLIVE

Outa finds widespread corruption in car roadworthiness testing

Investigation reveals testing stations issue fraudulent roadworthy certificates in Limpopo and North West without inspections
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Four bodies from Free State bus crash remain unidentified, says transport minister Barbara Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy revealed four victims from last week’s bus accident on the N6 in the Free State are yet to be identified, and ...
News
3 hours ago

Thunderstorms and showers expected in several provinces this weekend

South Africans should prepare for wet weather conditions on Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected over large parts of the central ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | KwaMakhutha residents fear being hit by more heavy rains after recent floods

Families are concerned as their homes remain submerged two weeks despite intervention by the authorities.
News
2 days ago

Chance of more downpours in Gauteng but weekend set to be fair

City of Joburg's emergency management says infrastructure was damaged and residential walls collapsed during Wednesday night's downpour
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | KZN floods a sign of a deeper problem

Let’s face it: there’s a serious issue with town planning in our municipalities
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
