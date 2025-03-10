Extreme weather wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure: Creecy

Creecy said it was necessary to “climate-proof” the country’s roads networks.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has expressed concern about the impact of climate change on South Africa's transport infrastructure, warning extreme weather conditions are causing severe damage and require long-term solutions.
“There is no doubt extreme weather conditions and climate change are wreaking havoc with transport infrastructure,” said Creecy during a visit to the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.
“The situation in KwaZulu-Natal is a moving target because the heavy summer rainfall continues. I would not be in a position to give you figures [now], but I have asked the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan infrastructure in the Presidency to do a desktop study of all climate-resilient strategies across transport entities,” she said.
KwaZulu-Natal experienced significant damage due to floods, thunderstorms and strong wind from February 16 to 28, prompting the National Disaster Management Centre to declare a state of disaster.
The storms caused an estimated R3.1bn damage and claimed 22 lives.
Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN
TimesLIVE
