FNB grows digital offering

First Rand subsidiary FNB says it is leading the pack in digital and innovation despite stiff competition from new entrants after reporting a 12% growth in digital channel volumes during the six months ended December 31.
FNB's app volumes were up 16% during the period, underscoring the group's strategy to drive customer take-up of digital channels.
Speaking to Business Times, CEO Harry Kellan said the 12% growth in digital channels meant customers are adapting more digitally. He said out of a total of 10-million customers, 7.4-million are digitally active with the bank, reflecting the solid digital penetration.
“Has there been more competition, especially in digital banking? I would say yes, for sure there is more competition. That we cater for all customer needs and that we have branches does not mean we are not digital. There are still branches, so we have physical and digital.”
Kellan said with the growth of its digital channel the bank remains committed to human interaction, including its branch network and call centre offering.
“Digital is there when wanted and when there is a need for human interaction our branch network is an important network for us. It is about our sales. It is about servicing customers. We know customers go to branches. I always get asked the question, 'are we decreasing the size of our branch network?'. We are not focusing on decreasing our presence, [and] if there is a need to increase the physical presence we will. We are investing in our call centre. When customers want physical, we are there. We think it is more efficient for customers to transact digitally, it is there 24/7, it is not constrained.”
FNB has 759 branches, including outside South Africa, and 625 branches in the country.
In financials, FNB said its credit performance remains elevated, as credit impairments were more “benign” in the six months ended December 31 compared with the same period in 2023. Kellan said the economic environment is largely more positive than before.
“Real growth is much better than what we had 12 months ago. Inflation has stabilised, inflation is within the range, it has stabilised at a lower range compared with before. With inflation lower, consumers holistically are a bit more positive. Their affordability is a bit better, especially with the rates cut cycle. You have had a 50 basis point cut, so affordability is looking better.”
FNB grows digital offering
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
