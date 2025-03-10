Ntumba, 35, had left a doctor’s office when he was shot on March 10 2021, sparking outrage over alleged police brutality and use of excessive force.
Four officers were charged with his murder but were acquitted.
When acquitting the four cops, acting judge Mawabo Malangeni said the state had not presented sufficient and tangible evidence linking them to Ntumba’s murder and criticised essential elements of the state’s evidence.
Malangeni said the state had relied on video footage which did not clearly show the officers shooting Ntumba.
He said there was no link to the ammunition the four officers used to the rubber bullet shells found near Ntumba’s body.
In March last year, the Johannesburg high court dismissed the director of public prosecutions' application for leave to appeal the acquittal.
Candy said they were continuing with the lawsuit filed months after Ntumba’s death.
The parties have agreed to a mediation process which will take place in April, Candy said.
Earlier this month, the City of Johannesburg said it had officially begun a public consultation process to rename De Beer Street in Braamfontein to Mthokozisi Ntumba Street in his honour, a move welcomed by his family.
The consultation process allows residents and businesses to give input before a final decision is made.
“Mrs [Thandi] Ntumba is happy with the proposed renaming. Her consent was requested a few years ago and she expressed she would fully support it. Renaming that part of the street for Mthokozisi is a form of remembrance,” said Candy.
City spokesperson Virgil James said the renaming must follow due procedure.
He said if there is agreement for the street name to change, the next step will involve budgeting for the renaming and replacing relevant signage.
SowetanLIVE
Mediation process with cops in Ntumba case to start in April
Image: Supplied
Monday marks exactly four years since Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot and killed, and while no justice has been served for his widow, a mediation process regarding the multimillion-rand lawsuit against the SA Police Service has been scheduled for April.
The father of four was killed when police fired rubber bullets at Wits University students who were protesting in Braamfontein against historic debt and demanding to be registered. Ntumba was in the area but was not part of the protest.
Rupert Candy, the lawyer representing Ntumba’s widow Thandi, said the family was trying to get by.
“It has been a stressful period, specially because the criminal matter against the accused and the civil matter [against the police minister] are not finalised, which is concerning, and we are four years down the line,” Candy said.
“Ultimately, the police officers need to pay for their actions. That is the justice part people are worried about. It is the primary concern.”
Ntumba, 35, had left a doctor’s office when he was shot on March 10 2021, sparking outrage over alleged police brutality and use of excessive force.
Four officers were charged with his murder but were acquitted.
When acquitting the four cops, acting judge Mawabo Malangeni said the state had not presented sufficient and tangible evidence linking them to Ntumba’s murder and criticised essential elements of the state’s evidence.
Malangeni said the state had relied on video footage which did not clearly show the officers shooting Ntumba.
He said there was no link to the ammunition the four officers used to the rubber bullet shells found near Ntumba’s body.
In March last year, the Johannesburg high court dismissed the director of public prosecutions' application for leave to appeal the acquittal.
Candy said they were continuing with the lawsuit filed months after Ntumba’s death.
The parties have agreed to a mediation process which will take place in April, Candy said.
Earlier this month, the City of Johannesburg said it had officially begun a public consultation process to rename De Beer Street in Braamfontein to Mthokozisi Ntumba Street in his honour, a move welcomed by his family.
The consultation process allows residents and businesses to give input before a final decision is made.
“Mrs [Thandi] Ntumba is happy with the proposed renaming. Her consent was requested a few years ago and she expressed she would fully support it. Renaming that part of the street for Mthokozisi is a form of remembrance,” said Candy.
City spokesperson Virgil James said the renaming must follow due procedure.
He said if there is agreement for the street name to change, the next step will involve budgeting for the renaming and replacing relevant signage.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
I didn't vanish, I was never called to testify in Ntumba case — witness
Charges dropped against cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba
Mthokozisi Ntumba's death by rubber bullet was avoidable: rights institute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos