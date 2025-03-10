KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said his department has been tasked with co-ordinating response efforts.
State of disaster declared in KZN after downpours, death and destruction
A state of disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after severe weather from February 16 to 28 which claimed at least 22 lives and caused an estimated R3.1bn in damages.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “We had no choice but to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster zone after this latest storm claimed 22 lives and left a trail of destruction.”
The latest severe storm battered parts of the province, especially the southern areas, destroying homes and infrastructure.
Hlabisa said it was terrifying to see floods becoming a “norm” in the province.
