Tshwane mayor Moya clamps down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya led the city's debt collection team to several locations in Pretoria on Monday, where they disconnected electricity supply to big businesses including one of retailer Shoprite's stores, which allegedly owed the municipality more than R7m.
This was part of an operation called “Tshwane ya Tima”, aimed at disconnecting electricity supply to businesses and households that fail to pay their municipal bills.
“They've been sitting on the money owed to the city. They need to approach us and make an arrangement if they can't afford their bills,” she said.
“We keep hammering the same thing over and over again: big businesses must do the right thing — they must learn to comply.”
The first stop was at the Sheraton Hotel, which allegedly owes more than R1.4m in unpaid electricity bills. Moya said despite previous disconnections, the hotel has refused to honour its payment agreements with the city.
“We have switched off this hotel before and they have defaulted on the arrangement they made. We came here to switch off so they can do the right thing. We are just waiting for proof of payment. Our credit control system requires that we must switch off and only switch back on after they make the payment.
“This issue of big businesses not doing the right thing in our city is becoming a nuisance. We will make sure they comply.”
Other businesses that faced the wrath of Moya's operation included Bothongo Plaza on Francis Baard Street, which allegedly owes more than R5.9m, Homii Building on Helen Joseph Street, which allegedly owes more than R2.1m, Powertech Transformers in Pretoria West, which allegedly owed more than R1.1m but paid up just as the team was about to disconnect the electricity, and Braai and Barbeque in Pretoria West, which allegedly owes more than R1.4m.
“We are not targeting big businesses, but we realised that they have been too relaxed and they hardly do the right thing. We are asking big businesses to work with us. The moment they make the arrangement or payment, they will be switched back on. I understand this is going to inconvenience their customers, but we need to do what we need to do,” Moya said.
