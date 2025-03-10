Two siblings died when a cellphone allegedly exploded at their home in Phoenix, north of Durban on Sunday.
Private security company KZN VIP said the fire started on a couch at the home in Charclay when the cellphone "exploded".
“A devastating fire broke out in a residential home after a cellphone reportedly exploded, igniting a sofa which quickly spread throughout the interior. On arrival, emergency services encountered a structural fire.
“Efforts to evacuate the premises were hampered as thick smoke filled the building. It is believed two siblings, aged between 30 and 35, were trapped in different rooms,” said KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.
He said the woman was in her bedroom and the man was in the bathroom.
“In an attempt to escape the smoke and flames, KZN VIP and community members broke the windows, but efforts to extricate the victims were unsuccessful due to the intensity of the flames and accumulated smoke.”
“Firefighters conducted a thorough sweep of the property, and the first victim, a female, was pulled from the building. However, despite immediate CPR attempts by KZN VIP medics, the victim was pronounced dead, having suffered third-degree burns,” said Naidoo.
The second victim was removed and also received CPR. However, he also succumbed to his injuries.
“Community members, together with response officers from KZN VIP, assisted in efforts to control the fire. A hosepipe and wet sand were used to limit the spread of the fire and ladders were deployed to attempt to enter the building. However, due to the extreme danger posed by the fire, entry was not possible without risking further loss of life.
“The authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and the fire. ”
Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes
Image: KZNVIP
