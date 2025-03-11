Absa's hope for an improved 2025

“Our guidance for this year is premised that South Africa is better in the second half, it allows more activity particularly for our South African businesses, so it is important for our revenue that South Africa improves in the second half,” Raju said.
Absa had factored some uncertainty into its forecast and things could change given the global uncertainties which would prompt the bank to review its outlook.
In numbers, Absa's headline earnings grew 10% to R22.05bn and diluted headline earnings grew 10% to 2,657.7 cents. The group’s return on equity increased to 14.8% from 14.4% and its return on average assets rose to 1.11% from 1.07%.
Revenue grew 5% to R109.9bn and the bank declared a 7% higher ordinary dividend per share of 1,460 cents. Also speaking during the results presentation, Absa's interim CEO Charles Russon said real GDP grew 0.6% in 2024 and inflation had improved to an average of 4.5% for the year.
Households had been bolstered by the rates cuts that started in September and the two-pot pension introduced last year.
“Though rates cuts are likely to be less than we had anticipated, they should lower the debt service burden, which should lead to a modest acceleration in household consumption,” he said.
Absa said its East African markets continued to perform strongly with Uganda moving closer to oil production while Zambia was hit by drought. Lower diamond demand had a negative effect on Botswana’s economy.
