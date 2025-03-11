South Africa

Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000

Website allegedly run from residential complex in Midrand

11 March 2025 - 21:00 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Darren Wilken, 34, and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, 25, in the Randburg magistrate's court facing multiple counts related to child pornography.
Darren Wilken, 34, and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, 25, in the Randburg magistrate's court facing multiple counts related to child pornography.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has attached property belonging to Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan Moodley, who are accused of child pornography. 

The AFU launched an application in the Johannesburg high court to preserve cash seized at the crime scene in January as well as other cash in a frozen bank account belonging to the couple. The court granted this application on February 17.

“This followed the execution of a search and seizure warrant obtained on January 17 by the cybercrime unit of the police that initially arrested Wilken on, among other charges, manufacturing and distributing child pornography, possession of drugs, and money laundering,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said Wilken allegedly operated a child pornography website, offering child sexual abuse material for sale worldwide.

“He operated this ‘enterprise’ from residential premises in a complex in Midrand, hosting child pornography on a website which contained what is believed to be the largest cache of such found in South Africa to date.”

She said Wilken’s luxury vehicle was also seized.

“It brazenly reflected a registration number KIDZ NA GP. The luxury vehicle, high-end electronic equipment and R647,300 in cash were the subjects of the search and seizure warrant.”

Wilken’s girlfriend, Moodley, was also arrested on charges of manufacturing and distributing child pornography hosted on a website, as well as money laundering.

After their arrest, the accused applied for bail and it was denied on February 14. The couple will be back in court on March 24 as their case was postponed for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Girlfriend of alleged child pornographer Wilken was merely his 'puppet'

"I do not live a lavish lifestyle as I was effectively only an employee and a puppet of [Wilken]," Moodley said.
News
1 month ago

More than 32,000 people on the national register for sex offenders, says justice minister

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has revealed that the national sex offenders register (NSOR) has 32,557 convicted ...
News
2 hours ago

UK citizen who sexually abused Joburg teenager sentenced to 13 years in jail

The Johannesburg high court has sentenced a UK citizen who was found guilty of online sexual abuse and trafficking of a Johannesburg teenager between ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific bus crash on R21 claims the lives of 16 people and left more than 30 ...
"Government neglects passenger safety, says commuter after horrific R21 bus ...