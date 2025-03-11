South Africa

'He was a very sweet boy': Tributes pour in for pupils killed in scholar transport crash

11 March 2025 - 19:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four pupils died in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.
Four pupils died in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS

Griffcats early learning centre in Benoni has described Kgosi Malatji, who died on the N12 near the Putfontein Road off-ramp in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni after a collision on Tuesday, as a sweet and happy boy.

The seven-year-old died after a scholar transport vehicle collided with an Isuzu Hilux bakkie.

SowetanLIVE has named other victims as Khetelwe Zulu, Hlompho Mofokeng and Lubanzi Nhlapo.

He was a very happy boy, he loved his teachers, he loved coming to school, he was very popular with his friends and we are all completely devastated. We are all in shock,” said the centre's Aileen Griffiths.

She said he always had a smile on his face.

Rynfield Primary School has also sent condolences to 7-year-old Lubanzi Nhlapho.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our Grade one learners, Lubanzi, who was taken from us too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. Lubanzi will remain in our hearts and will always be part of our Rynfield family. Let us stand together in strength, love and compassion, holding close the memory and life of little Lubanzi,” the school said.

God has you in his hands. We have you in our hearts. Rest in peace dear Ngosi💔

Posted by Griffcats Tutor Centre on Monday, March 10, 2025

Four other children and the driver of the Isuzu were injured in the crash.

The children were travelling in a Toyota Verso from Daveyton to Rynfield Primary School, the Tom Newby Primary School and the Griffcats early learning centre in Benoni when the crash happened.

Two of the children, Khethelwe and Hlompho, were siblings and in grades 1 and 3 at Tom Newby.

The Sowetan quoted the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department as saying the accident happened at about 7am and involved two vehicles.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services , said the cause of the accident was yet to be determined.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said a case of culpable homicide had been opened but that no-one had been arrested yet.

In loving memory, your light lives on ~ May Lubanzi’s young soul rest in peace 🕊️🤍

Posted by Rynfield Primary School on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said a scholar transport vehicle was involved in the crash.
News
1 day ago

'I just saw people screaming': Survivor of R21 fatal bus crash

The death toll from the bus crash has risen to 16, as four more people died in hospital
News
5 hours ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Four bodies from Free State bus crash remain unidentified, says transport minister Barbara Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy revealed four victims from last week’s bus accident on the N6 in the Free State are yet to be identified, and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific bus crash on R21 claims the lives of 16 people and left more than 30 ...
"Government neglects passenger safety, says commuter after horrific R21 bus ...