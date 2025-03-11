Griffcats early learning centre in Benoni has described Kgosi Malatji, who died on the N12 near the Putfontein Road off-ramp in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni after a collision on Tuesday, as a sweet and happy boy.
The seven-year-old died after a scholar transport vehicle collided with an Isuzu Hilux bakkie.
SowetanLIVE has named other victims as Khetelwe Zulu, Hlompho Mofokeng and Lubanzi Nhlapo.
“He was a very happy boy, he loved his teachers, he loved coming to school, he was very popular with his friends and we are all completely devastated. We are all in shock,” said the centre's Aileen Griffiths.
She said he always had a smile on his face.
Rynfield Primary School has also sent condolences to 7-year-old Lubanzi Nhlapho.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our Grade one learners, Lubanzi, who was taken from us too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. Lubanzi will remain in our hearts and will always be part of our Rynfield family. Let us stand together in strength, love and compassion, holding close the memory and life of little Lubanzi,” the school said.
'He was a very sweet boy': Tributes pour in for pupils killed in scholar transport crash
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS
Four other children and the driver of the Isuzu were injured in the crash.
The children were travelling in a Toyota Verso from Daveyton to Rynfield Primary School, the Tom Newby Primary School and the Griffcats early learning centre in Benoni when the crash happened.
Two of the children, Khethelwe and Hlompho, were siblings and in grades 1 and 3 at Tom Newby.
The Sowetan quoted the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department as saying the accident happened at about 7am and involved two vehicles.
William Ntladi, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services , said the cause of the accident was yet to be determined.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said a case of culpable homicide had been opened but that no-one had been arrested yet.
TimesLIVE
