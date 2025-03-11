A man was fatally wounded and five other suspects were arrested in a shoot-out with members of the police anti-kidnapping task team in Johannesburg on Monday.
A businessman allegedly kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday was rescued, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Four illegal firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were found at the property in Kensington where the Ethiopian national had been held hostage.
"Vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized and some items belonging to the victim have been seized, including luxury watches and jewellery."
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said officers around the country are determined to affirm the authority of the state against criminals, with 14,165 suspects arrested and 155 illegal firearms recovered in the past seven days.
Among the weapons seized are 112 handguns, 25 rifles and 13 shotguns.
Fifty hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered in the past seven days.
IN PICS | Businessman kidnapped outside Norwood restaurant rescued by police task team
Image: SAPS
A man was fatally wounded and five other suspects were arrested in a shoot-out with members of the police anti-kidnapping task team in Johannesburg on Monday.
A businessman allegedly kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday was rescued, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Four illegal firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were found at the property in Kensington where the Ethiopian national had been held hostage.
"Vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized and some items belonging to the victim have been seized, including luxury watches and jewellery."
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said officers around the country are determined to affirm the authority of the state against criminals, with 14,165 suspects arrested and 155 illegal firearms recovered in the past seven days.
Among the weapons seized are 112 handguns, 25 rifles and 13 shotguns.
Fifty hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered in the past seven days.
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Smuggling and trafficking lines are blurred as exploitation intensifies
‘Bad actors’ using private security companies as private militias in SA, warns security expert
Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder
Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Anger as wife accused of husband's murder gets bail
Gauteng health confirms 'Ethiopian' nurse has valid documents to be in SA
33 trafficking victims rescued in Midrand, 65 others ‘sold for R17k each’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos