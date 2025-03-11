South Africa

IN PICS | Businessman kidnapped outside Norwood restaurant rescued by police task team

11 March 2025 - 07:40 By TimesLIVE
An alleged kidnapping ring was traced to this house in Kensington, Johannesburg. A businessman was rescued after a shoot-out with police.
Image: SAPS

A man was fatally wounded and five other suspects were arrested in a shoot-out with members of the police anti-kidnapping task team in Johannesburg on Monday.

A businessman allegedly kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday was rescued, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Four illegal firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were found at the property in Kensington where the Ethiopian national had been held hostage.

"Vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized and some items belonging to the victim have been seized, including luxury watches and jewellery."

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said officers around the country are determined to affirm the authority of the state against criminals, with 14,165 suspects arrested and 155 illegal firearms recovered in the past seven days.

Among the weapons seized are 112 handguns, 25 rifles and 13 shotguns.

Fifty hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered in the past seven days.

One suspect was killed and five others arrested in Kensington on Monday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a businessman in nearby Norwood the day before.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

