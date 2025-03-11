South Africa

One hungry customer ordered Uber Eats 2,378 times in a year: report

11 March 2025 - 13:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One Uber Eats customer placed an astonishing 2,378 orders throughout the year, averaging nearly seven orders per day. Of these, 320 deliveries were made by the same driver. Stock photo.
One Uber Eats customer placed an astonishing 2,378 orders throughout the year, averaging nearly seven orders per day. Of these, 320 deliveries were made by the same driver. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A customer spent more than R20,000 on a single order of expensive cognac, highlighting South Africa's taste for luxury, according to the 2024 Uber Eats Cravings Report.

The report, which delves into the nation's top food delivery trends, showed crispy chicken topped the list as the most searched-for item on the app, often paired with pap.

Another customer placed an astonishing 2,378 orders throughout the year, averaging nearly seven orders per day. Of these, 320 deliveries were made by the same driver.

One courier travelled nearly 40,000km in 2024, which was almost enough to circle the Earth. They clocked 4,500 service hours and made 7,959 trips.

Uber Eats said the friendliest cities were Margate in KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg and Pretoria. These cities love their “pleases” and “thank yous” in order requests.

The report also revealed that residents in Johannesburg and Pretoria led the charge for late-night cravings, with 1.2-million orders between 11pm and 3am.

Sushi, selfies & serenity: Navigating Japan in the age of Insta-tourism

Japan’s quiet lessons to leave a light traveller’s footprint are loud and clear in a time of overtourism and social media oversharing
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Durban emerged as the most vegan-friendly city, with 0.6% of orders being plant-based.

“South Africans are embracing the ease and efficiency of food and grocery delivery like never before. Behind every order lies the dedicated delivery drivers ensuring food and essentials reach customers swiftly, with the fastest Uber Eats delivery completed in just 89 seconds.”

Uber Eats said one user accompanied their beef brisket ramen order with their most creative plea: “In the swirling mists of your ramen creation, I've a trifling yet bold culinary sensation. Dear chef, in your pot of wonders so vast, might I request not one egg be cast but three! Oh yes, three jolly eggs indeed, to accompany my noodles in their hour of need.”

The report also revealed South Africans are passionate about their food details, with one customer repeatedly declaring in eight different orders: “No garnish, no sauce, crispy chips.”

Uber Eats South Africa communications head Cassie Jaganyi said: “The insights from the Cravings Report provide a compelling look at our shared love for food, convenience and dining trends. From midnight snackers to guilty pleasures, we look forward to bringing more delicious moments to the table for years to come.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five years on, the economic impact of Covid-19 lingers

Inequality has increased, while remote work, digital payments and changes in travel patterns have endured
World
1 day ago

Thriving Spur group eyes greater growth

Spur Corporation is exploring new restaurant locations locally and expanding further into the continent.
Business Times
2 days ago

‘Zero tolerance for this behaviour’: Uber probes Anele Mdoda’s ‘harrowing’ experience

"We are urgently looking into this matter," says an Uber spokesperson.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

End of an era for McDonalds CEO

Poor performance and lack of transformation ‘led to Greg Solomon’s ouster’.
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Takealot saddles up for township deliveries

In an effort to grow its presence in South African townships, Takealot Group is planning to recruit 1,000 last mile delivery drivers in Mpumalanga, ...
Business Times
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025