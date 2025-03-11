A customer spent more than R20,000 on a single order of expensive cognac, highlighting South Africa's taste for luxury, according to the 2024 Uber Eats Cravings Report.
One hungry customer ordered Uber Eats 2,378 times in a year: report
Image: 123RF
A customer spent more than R20,000 on a single order of expensive cognac, highlighting South Africa's taste for luxury, according to the 2024 Uber Eats Cravings Report.
The report, which delves into the nation's top food delivery trends, showed crispy chicken topped the list as the most searched-for item on the app, often paired with pap.
Another customer placed an astonishing 2,378 orders throughout the year, averaging nearly seven orders per day. Of these, 320 deliveries were made by the same driver.
One courier travelled nearly 40,000km in 2024, which was almost enough to circle the Earth. They clocked 4,500 service hours and made 7,959 trips.
Uber Eats said the friendliest cities were Margate in KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg and Pretoria. These cities love their “pleases” and “thank yous” in order requests.
The report also revealed that residents in Johannesburg and Pretoria led the charge for late-night cravings, with 1.2-million orders between 11pm and 3am.
Durban emerged as the most vegan-friendly city, with 0.6% of orders being plant-based.
“South Africans are embracing the ease and efficiency of food and grocery delivery like never before. Behind every order lies the dedicated delivery drivers ensuring food and essentials reach customers swiftly, with the fastest Uber Eats delivery completed in just 89 seconds.”
Uber Eats said one user accompanied their beef brisket ramen order with their most creative plea: “In the swirling mists of your ramen creation, I've a trifling yet bold culinary sensation. Dear chef, in your pot of wonders so vast, might I request not one egg be cast but three! Oh yes, three jolly eggs indeed, to accompany my noodles in their hour of need.”
The report also revealed South Africans are passionate about their food details, with one customer repeatedly declaring in eight different orders: “No garnish, no sauce, crispy chips.”
Uber Eats South Africa communications head Cassie Jaganyi said: “The insights from the Cravings Report provide a compelling look at our shared love for food, convenience and dining trends. From midnight snackers to guilty pleasures, we look forward to bringing more delicious moments to the table for years to come.
TimesLIVE
