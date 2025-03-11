South Africa

Six dead in crime-ridden Amaoti, fed-up community want the army

11 March 2025 - 10:58 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A police nyala checkpoint at the entrance to Amaoti, north of Durban. The area was thrust into chaos on Monday after the shooting of three people and protests over criminal gangs terrorising the community.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Disgruntled community members in crime-ridden Amaoti in Inanda, northwest of Durban, have called on authorities to deploy the army to protect them.

On Monday angry community members blocked off a road and brandished weapons after the latest shootings — which brought the total number of people killed on Sunday and Monday to six.

The community members said they were fed up with crime and police inaction and called on government to deploy the defence force to protect them from criminal gangs.

ANC provincial task team convener Mike Mabuyakhulu said the party is deeply concerned about the murder of six people believed to have links with the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in the past few days.

“Reports indicate the act occurred on Monday when community members gathered to strategise against escalating crimes which had threatened their neighbourhood,” said Mabuyakhulu.

He said preliminary investigations suggest three people were fatally shot on Sunday and three more on Monday.

“Such attacks not only rob families of their loved ones but also undermine the efforts of neighbourhoods striving for safety and security.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stand in solidarity with the Amaoti community. The incident highlights the disturbing trend of increasing attacks on CPF members and the community,” said Mabuyakhulu.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has previously raised concerns about the growing number of such attacks, emphasising the urgent need for stronger policies to protect those who dedicate themselves to fight crime.

Mabuyakhulu  called on Mchunu and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to roll out an immediate programme to protect communities and anti-crime activists against criminals.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

