South Africa

Trafficked lions Yoda and Ysis repatriated to Limpopo

11 March 2025 - 14:29
The two lions were rescued in 2020 by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation (30 Million Friends Foundation) and cared for by the Tonga Terre d’Accueil association at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoological Park.
Image: Supplied

Two trafficked lions, Yoda and Ysis, have been successfully repatriated to South Africa after years of rehabilitation in France.

The lions, victims of animal exploitation in Europe and once exploited for use in music videos, were rescued in 2020 by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation (30 Million Friends Foundation), Air France-KLM announced.

They were cared for by the Tonga Terre d’Accueil refuge for wild animals at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoological Park.

Genetic tests have confirmed they are siblings, a bond that has been evident since they were rescued.

Their journey home began with a flight from Lyon to Paris, followed by Air France flight AF 990 from Paris to Johannesburg. 

Fully funded by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation, they arrived in South Africa on March 4 and are settling into their new home at the SanWild Sanctuary Wildlife Trust after spending the past five years in care.

Located in Limpopo, just a few kilometres south of Leydsdorp and near the western boundary of the Kruger National Park, SanWild is a 5,000ha wildlife rehabilitation centre and reserve.

“We are committed to transporting live animals safely and efficiently and we believe our efforts will help these lions begin a new life at SanWild Sanctuary,” said Wilson Tauro, country manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM.

Tauro expressed his pride in the airline’s commitment to ensuring distressed wildlife are given the opportunity to return home.

Repatriating Yoda and Ysis is a proud moment for us and reinforces South Africa's reputation as a premier destination for wildlife rehabilitation,” he said.

Air France said under the care of the SanWild team and as part of The Roar Project led by Alexandre Blanchon, the lions will initially live in semi-freedom, allowing them to gradually readapt to their natural environment.

TimesLIVE

