The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial is continuing on Tuesday.
One of the people who employed Joshlin's mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith as a domestic worker said despite the hardships the mother of three was going through she had been a “good mother”.
“I felt sorry for Kelly, I could see what she was going through,” Carlien Ziggers told the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday.
Ziggers, known as “Auntie Carlien”, testified that she and her daughter who lived in Diazville had employed Kelly and had known her for four years.
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
