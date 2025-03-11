South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

11 March 2025 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial is continuing on Tuesday.

One of the people who employed Joshlin's mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith as a domestic worker said despite the hardships the mother of three was going through she had been a “good mother”.

I felt sorry for Kelly, I could see what she was going through,” Carlien Ziggers told the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday.

Ziggers, known as “Auntie Carlien”, testified that she and her daughter who lived in Diazville had employed Kelly and had known her for four years.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith

Racquel Chantel Smith sat in the dock with heavily bandaged ankles as her kidnapping and human trafficking trial on Monday heard police had ...
News
21 hours ago

'She was a good mother ... who used drugs': witness in Joshlin Smith trial

One of the people who employed Racquel “Kelly” Smith — mother of missing child Joshlin Smith — as a domestic worker said despite the hardships the ...
News
16 hours ago

'We want Joshlin!' – Accused mother heckled on visit to shack settlement

Racquel Chantel Smith burst into tears, struggling to walk in leg shackles, as angry former neighbours hurled abuse on Thursday, demanding she tell ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Container ship hits tanker carrying US military jet fuel in North Sea | REUTERS