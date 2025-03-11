South Africa

Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible

Combination of supplier problems and heavy rains cut stocks

11 March 2025 - 16:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Empty shelves tell the story.
Image: Rory Petze/X

Woolworths says it expects to resolve its recent supply issues and have fully stocked shelves soon, after disruptions that left some stores short of fresh produce and meat.

The retailer's supply chain was hit by a combination of supplier-related problems and heavy rains in key agricultural regions. The issue gained attention when pictures of empty shelves, particularly in the vegetable and meat sections, were posted on X.

Woolworths acknowledged the problem, saying they were working on it.

“We're aware of a supplier issue affecting our stock and are working to resolve it. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” said Woolworths. 

The retailer attributed the shortage of fresh produce, such as lettuce, spinach and cauliflower, to heavy rains that affected agricultural output in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It said it was sourcing products from other regions and expected the situation to improve in the next week.

Woolworths said the red meat shortage was mainly due to a supplier-related issue.

The shortages sparked reactions on social media, with South African comedian Rory Petzer humorously commenting on the situation, referring to “apocalyptic scenes at Woolworths”.

Customer Alexius van der Westhuizen posted, “What is happening with your meat supply? For more than a week the Gauteng stores haven’t been getting meat from its distribution centre and staff can’t give any answers.”

Woolworths has faced other supply challenges this year, including a temporary shortage of avocados in January. The retailer cited altered harvest schedules in KwaZulu-Natal, reduced yields in the Eastern Cape and logistical delays in Tanzania as contributing factors.

Woolworths said it was sourcing from alternative suppliers and expects upcoming harvests from Mozambique and Limpopo to improve availability.

TimesLIVE

