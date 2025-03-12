South Africa

Children injured in bus and truck crash in Ekurhuleni

12 March 2025 - 10:03
At least 19 children sustained minor injuries when a bus crashed into a truck trailer in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS

At least 19 children sustained minor injuries on Wednesday when a 65-seater bus crashed into the back of a truck trailer at the intersection of Dekema and Blackreef roads in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni. 

City of Ekurhuleni emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said paramedics attended to primary school pupils.

The bus, owned by Nehemiah Bus Company from Mapleton outside Vosloorus, was transporting Sekgotlong Primary School pupils in from Ramaphosa informal settlement and Boksburg.

“No fatalities or critical injuries were recorded. Only 19 children sustained minor injuries and were medically attended by paramedics on the scene before transportation to medical facilities.”  

The drivers of both vehicles escaped injury.

“It is alleged the truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and the bus couldn't stop in time, subsequently crashing into the trailer,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

