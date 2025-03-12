South Africa

DNA backlogs exceed 140,000 cases, prompting call for AG to intervene

12 March 2025 - 21:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DNDA MP Ian Cameron says the failure to process DNA evidence means criminals walk free while victims are denied justice. File photo.
DNDA MP Ian Cameron says the failure to process DNA evidence means criminals walk free while victims are denied justice. File photo.
Image: 123RF/digicomphoto

The police DNA backlog has once again spiralled out of control and now exceeds 140,000 cases.

This emerged during parliament's portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday.

“This is a direct threat to justice, particularly for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and other violent crimes.

“Despite repeated assurances from SAPS management and funding reprioritisation to fix this crisis, we are right back where we started in 2021,” portfolio committee chairperson Ian Cameron of the DA said.

He said the failure to process DNA evidence meant criminals walked free while victims were denied justice.

“Even worse, service contracts for forensic equipment have expired and have not been renewed, making critical instruments unusable. Tenders remain expired, and SAPS has ignored recommendations to partner with universities that have forensic capabilities.”

Cameron said some DNA evidence had even taken over 10 years just to be captured in the system.

“This failure to manage forensic services is unacceptable, and the South African Police Service leadership must be held accountable.”

Cameron says he will request the Auditor-General of South Africa to conduct a full forensic audit into the state of police forensic laboratories, contract management and the DNA backlog.

“Without urgent intervention, thousands of cases will be struck from the court rolls, violent criminals will remain on our streets, and the justice system will fail even more victims.”

TimesLIVE

WATCH | ‘We weren’t allowed to see her’: Distraught families identify Usindiso fire victims

When Elisha Phafoli got a suspicious response to a call he made to his younger sister on Thursday, he knew something was wrong and, along with ...
News
1 year ago

Unclaimed bodies rotting in mortuary limbo

Health departments blame police delays as more than 2,000 corpses pile up in morgues in just two provinces.
News
1 year ago

No dignity for the dead in ‘above-ground graveyards’

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have the highest number of unclaimed bodies lying in government mortuaries
News
3 months ago

Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ‘unlawful’ arrest case

The accused, Thabo Lovers Dimaza, lost a legal challenge against the minister of police and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  3. No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire South Africa
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks