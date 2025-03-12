South Africa

Don’t let that animal out, says brother of Umlazi man arrested in connection with mother’s death

12 March 2025 - 13:11 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sibusiso Hadebe, 36, appeared briefly in the uMlazi magistrate's court in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother Ntombifuthi Hadebe, 75.
Sibusiso Hadebe, 36, appeared briefly in the uMlazi magistrate's court in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother Ntombifuthi Hadebe, 75.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The family of Ntombifuthi Hadebe, 75, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her youngest son in Umlazi, south of Durban, does not want the son to be released on bail.

Sibusiso Hadebe, 36 appeared briefly in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday after his mother was allegedly killed with a pair of scissors and a knife at their family home on March 3. He was arrested later that day.

Sibusiso's brother Delani Hadebe said the family is heartbroken about his mother's death.

“If my brother could harm someone who gave birth to him, who are we? We are shattered. We are not safe. He showed himself as a person who is an animal,” said Delani.

The family didn't want him released on bail as this could put the family at risk from the wrath of the community, he said. The loss had not only left them reeling but the brutality had left the community outraged.

The case was adjourned to March 19 after Hadebe's Legal Aid attorney Thandiswa Dlamini asked for the matter to be postponed to verify an alternative address.

“If the community resorts to vigilantism by killing my brother, his body will not be dumped on the road. Instead the family will be summoned and will  incur expenses,” said Delani.

He said while Sibusiso was part of the family, he had brought them pain.

“My mother loved us. The first thing my mother asked us when we visited her home is whether we had eaten,” said Delani.

Family, community members and gender activists packed the small court room. In court Sibusiso, wearing a blue T-shirt, appeared emotionless and looked down.

Delani said there was a history of violence involving his brother, including an incident when Sibusiso was assaulted at a drinking establishment. Delani said his mother had pleaded with him to help Sibusiso.

"I had to take him to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. After going there the community fought with me as they wanted to see him die."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘A boy child needs care too’: Mamelodi foundation targets young boys to curb social ills

Bongani Skosana, the founder of the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation, says his passion for being a father figure to boys stems from his early experience of ...
News
2 days ago

Gender activists call for bail to be denied to 'Christmas Day killer'

Call centre manager Mfanafuthi Kunene allegedly strangled Ayabonga Mjilo to death and buried her body in his yard
News
1 week ago

Elderly woman raped, murdered 'over R20 scone debt': killer jailed

The 28-year-old admitted guilt after DNA linked him to the crimes.
News
2 weeks ago

Family stabbing unites Bergville community in grief and anger

Mlamuli Mondli Khoza, 33, made a brief appearance at the Bergville magistrate's court on Tuesday
News
4 months ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass

That moral poverty is endemic speaks to the failures of our government to address the challenge that debilitates every facet of South African life
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  2. No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire South Africa
  3. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  4. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa
  5. Outa finds widespread corruption in car roadworthiness testing news

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY (Budget Speech), 12 March 2025
Fear grows in Kenya for HIV patients as US aid cut halts drugs | REUTERS