South Africa

Haibo! Russians will be able to learn isiZulu at two of their universities

Language exchange agreement signed by Unisa

12 March 2025 - 19:00 By Rilise Raphulu
A view of the Kremlin in central Moscow last month. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Image: Maxim Shemetov

Russian students will have the opportunity to learn isiZulu through a language exchange programme with Unisa.

This follows a memorandum of understanding signed this month by Unisa, Tyumen State University and the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia to launch a language exchange programme. The memorandum of understanding includes that Unisa's College of Human Sciences will offer Russian language courses so Unisa students can learn Russian in South Africa.

Unisa says the purpose of the collaboration is to define areas of increased international collaboration to achieve the common goal of developing academic, cultural and other types of relations among the three universities in teaching and learning Russian and isiZulu.

The department of higher education & training, the Russian ministry of education and science and Russian embassy representatives witnessed the three universities sign the agreement.

Elena Tumakova, director of Russia’s department of state policy in higher education, highlighted that the partnership contributed to broadening cultural perspectives. It allowed students to expand their understanding of different cultures and reinforced diplomatic ties between the two countries as part of Brics.

“This is not just an agreement, but a major task pursued by the Russian Federation to enhance relations and co-operation between the two countries. I am confident that this agreement will give rise to many other significant projects,” said Tumakova.

Mokgadi Rabothata, director of global engagements at the department of higher education & training, said, “For us, preservation of languages signifies a great step in the right direction towards broadening cultural perspectives far beyond African territories.”

Unisa acting vice-principal Prof Solomon Magano said, “Language embodies who we are. It carries our lived experiences and expresses our intentions as humans. Therefore, this tripartite collaboration engenders this idea of language exchange.” 

TimesLIVE

