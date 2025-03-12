A self-employed father who won R8.4m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot in last Wednesday's draw plans to buy a car and grow his business.
Ithuba confirmed the winner, who bought his ticket on a banking app with a R10 wager using the Quick Pick method to select his numbers, has come forward to claim his winnings.
The man said the moment he learnt he had won, he offered a prayer of thanks.
“I've never won such a large amount of money. I'm very excited to better my life and that of my family,” he said.
He plans to use his winnings to grow his business, ensuring a secure financial future for himself and his family.
The winner, an avid soccer fan, said he often had to miss soccer matches due to the demands of his business.
“This incredible win will not only allow me to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, but the ones I truly cherish, such as attending soccer matches. Weekends are typically the busiest time for my business so I haven't been able to enjoy watching games. Now, I can treat myself to some well-deserved time off to catch the action on the field.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“We're excited for this man and are rooting for his business to grow and prosper now that he has the necessary funds to spread his wings in the business space. We wish him and his family all the best.”
TimesLIVE
‘I’m excited to better my life and that of my family’: self-employed father bags R8.4m in Lotto Plus 1 jackpot
Image: Alaister Russell
