POLL | What do you think contributes to the high number of bus accidents?

12 March 2025 - 11:50 By TIMESLIVE
At least 16 people lost their lives and many were injured in a bus accident on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on March 11 2025.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

SA has witnessed a surge in fatal road crashes involving passenger buses, sparking concern about the causes.

There have been serious bus accidents reported in recent weeks, including Tuesday's crash on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in 16 fatalities and many injuries.

On Sunday, nine people died in a crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal after a tyre burst.

Last week, 10 people were killed on the N6 in the Free State when a bus collided with a truck.

On Wednesday morning, at least 19 children sustained minor injuries when a bus crashed into the back of a truck trailer in Ekurhuleni.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to convene a meeting with bus operators within the next week to discuss ways to enhance passenger safety.

To better understand the issue, we want to hear from you.

Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident

The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on ...
2 days ago

Transport minister Creecy reacts to horror bus crash near OR Tambo

RTMC to convene meeting with bus operators in bid to enhance passenger safety
5 hours ago

WATCH | 'I just saw people screaming': survivor of R21 fatal bus crash

The death toll from the bus crash has risen to 16, as four more people died in hospital
22 hours ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
2 days ago

WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo airport

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the bus jackknifed and rolled several times.
1 day ago
