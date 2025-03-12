SA has witnessed a surge in fatal road crashes involving passenger buses, sparking concern about the causes.
There have been serious bus accidents reported in recent weeks, including Tuesday's crash on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in 16 fatalities and many injuries.
On Sunday, nine people died in a crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal after a tyre burst.
Last week, 10 people were killed on the N6 in the Free State when a bus collided with a truck.
On Wednesday morning, at least 19 children sustained minor injuries when a bus crashed into the back of a truck trailer in Ekurhuleni.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to convene a meeting with bus operators within the next week to discuss ways to enhance passenger safety.
To better understand the issue, we want to hear from you.
POLL | What do you think contributes to the high number of bus accidents?
