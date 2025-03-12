The City of Johannesburg has unveiled a proposal to rename Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park to Nathaniel Julies Crescent in memory of the 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome who was fatally shot by police in 2020.
Proposal for Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park to be renamed in memory of Nathaniel Julies
Image: Supplied
The City of Johannesburg has unveiled a proposal to rename Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park to Nathaniel Julies Crescent in memory of the 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome who was fatally shot by police in 2020.
This move has reignited discussion in the community about the importance of memorialising public figures and addressing historical legacies through street names.
Julies' death sent shock waves throughout South Africa, particularly in Eldorado Park, where the shooting occurred near his home. His killing triggered widespread public outrage, leading to protests and a petition that garnered more than 120,000 signatures demanding justice for the boy.
A memorial was erected in his honour on Nikkel Crescent, the street where he was shot.
Now, the city has opened public consultations for renaming other streets and public spaces in Eldorado Park and Westbury.
In addition to Nathaniel Julies Crescent, other renaming proposals include changing Main Road in Eldorado Park to Don Mattera Road in honour of the renowned writer, journalist and activist.
Mattera, who died in July 2022 at the age of 87, was an influential figure in the fight against apartheid and a celebrated cultural icon. His legacy includes his autobiography Memory is a Weapon, and poetry collections such as Azanian Love Song. He was a founding member of the Union of Black Journalists and wrote for leading publications The Star, The Sowetan and The Sunday Times. Mattera was the recipient of several literary and humanitarian awards, locally and internationally, the city said.
The Don Mattera Legacy Foundation has proposed renaming the Westbury Recreation Centre after him.
There is also a proposal by the foundation for the Mabaleng Sports Ground in Westbury to be named after soccer player Donnie Gilmour.
The city is opening these renaming proposals for public comment
until March 31.
“The process of naming or renaming must be undertaken in a consultative manner and this must be clearly demonstrated before a final decision can be taken by council,” the city said.
Community members and stakeholders are invited to submit comments to the city's directorate of arts, culture and heritage.
