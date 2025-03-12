South Africa

Sadag urges mental health awareness after death of comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

'Celebrities may seem to have it all, but behind the spotlight they also face personal battles, just like anyone else'

12 March 2025 - 15:54
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, the comedian and actor who rose to fame after winning the Newcomer Award at the 6th annual Savanna Comics' Choice Awards in September 2016.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has expressed sorrow after the death of comedian, actor and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who died on March 7 at the age of 31.

“This loss highlights the importance of checking in on our loved ones, even those who seem the happiest; sometimes the brightest smiles hide the deepest pain,” said Sadag. 

Known for his infectious humour and his ability to bring joy to those around him, Dibakwane privately battled depression for years.

“Often, high-profile individuals feel they cannot reach out for help due to stigma, public expectations or the fear of being judged as weak. If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed, hopeless or struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know you are not alone,” said Sadag. 

In a heartfelt statement, Dibakwane’s family expressed their deep sorrow and said preliminary findings suggested he took his own life, with a post-mortem examination expected to confirm it.

“The past few days have been tough as we try to come to terms with this tragedy. We are deeply touched and immensely grateful for the outpouring of love, comfort and support from so many,” said the family. 

Sadag and the family urged the public to prioritise their mental health and check in on one another, emphasising that seeking professional help when needed is essential.

In honour of Dibakwane’s life and legacy, friends and colleagues have organised a tribute event at The Bioscope in Johannesburg on March 12, where loved ones will gather to celebrate his life.

His funeral service is scheduled for March 14 at Church Unlimited, Plot 99, R40 (towards Barberton), Maggiesdal, Mbombela, starting at 7am.

  • Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567 (available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week)
  • SMS Helpline: 31393 (for a call back)
  • WhatsApp Chatline: 076 882 2775 (available 8am-5pm)

“You are not alone and help is available. Reach out and talk to someone,” said Sadag

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Almost 7,500 SA children tried to take their own lives in nine months

Psychologists say many parents and teachers are afraid that if they talk about suicide to teens it could cause them to take their life.
News
4 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Break the silence and the stigma: address youth suicide crisis

Shocking data shows that 7,426 children were treated for suicide attempts between April and December last year
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

At least 70 schools have seen suicides or suicide attempts in the past six months, says Sadag

Sadag says the problem needs to be addressed in a much more proactive and dynamic way
News
10 months ago

Mental health concerns raised for flood-affected victims and first responders in Eastern Cape

While immediate physical needs such as food, water and shelter are being addressed, the mental health of those affected by the Eastern Cape floods is ...
News
9 months ago

Suicide levels have increased significantly since Covid times: Sadag

The festive season comes with an overwhelming feeling of defeat and depression with more people opting for suicide as they cannot keep up with life’s ...
News
1 year ago
