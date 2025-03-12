South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

12 March 2025 - 09:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The three people suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of Joshlin Smith are back in the high court in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, on Wednesday.

Joshlin Smith trial hears about mother's stint in drug rehab

Eight years before allegedly "selling" her as yet unborn daughter Joshlin, Racquel “Kelly” Smith had allegedly been abusing drugs and neglecting her ...
14 hours ago

Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith

Racquel Chantel Smith sat in the dock with heavily bandaged ankles as her kidnapping and human trafficking trial on Monday heard police had ...
1 day ago

'She was a good mother ... who used drugs': witness in Joshlin Smith trial

One of the people who employed Racquel “Kelly” Smith — mother of missing child Joshlin Smith — as a domestic worker said despite the hardships the ...
1 day ago
