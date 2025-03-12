Courtesy of SABC
The three people suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of Joshlin Smith are back in the high court in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues
Courtesy of SABC
The three people suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of Joshlin Smith are back in the high court in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Joshlin Smith trial hears about mother's stint in drug rehab
Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith
'She was a good mother ... who used drugs': witness in Joshlin Smith trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos