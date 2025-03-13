South Africa

ATM bombing suspects in shoot-out with police in Lenasia, two killed

13 March 2025 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspected ATM bombers were killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock image
Two suspected ATM bombers were killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Josep Suria

A shoot-out between police and alleged ATM bombers saw two suspects fatally shot in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said the confrontation with the suspects ensued due to a crime intelligence-led operation, with other multidisciplinary forces. An as-yet unspecified number of suspects were wounded.

“The suspects were wanted for several ATM bombings and other serious crimes in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.”

Senior police officers are at the scene and will provide more details soon.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

MORE

Move to cashless to avoid CITs and kidnappings, Mkhwanazi urges business

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is confident moving towards a “cashless society” will go a long way in alleviating ...
News
1 day ago

Two CIT heists on KZN north coast in two days

Armed suspects ambushed an armoured vehicle before blowing it up with explosives on the N2 near Mtubatuba on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Five suspected criminals die in shoot-out with KZN police

Five suspected KwaZulu-Natal robbers died in a shoot-out with the police at Lindelani in Ntuzuma on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Building Africa’s Future, One Digital Skill at a Time
‘Nobody Is Expelling Any Palestinians’ From Gaza: US President Trump Says | ...