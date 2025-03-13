A shoot-out between police and alleged ATM bombers saw two suspects fatally shot in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.
Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said the confrontation with the suspects ensued due to a crime intelligence-led operation, with other multidisciplinary forces. An as-yet unspecified number of suspects were wounded.
“The suspects were wanted for several ATM bombings and other serious crimes in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.”
Senior police officers are at the scene and will provide more details soon.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
ATM bombing suspects in shoot-out with police in Lenasia, two killed
Image: 123RF/Josep Suria
