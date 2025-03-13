Racquel “Kelly” Smith will deny ever having a conversation with an evangelist about a plan to get rid of her children months before her daughter went missing, her legal counsel said on Thursday.
Evangelist and general worker Nico Coetzee told the high court in Saldanha Bay kidnapping and human trafficking trial about a 2023 encounter on his way to work in which Smith described her family as “bad”.
“Next year in January/February you are going to see what will happen. It is going to be a movie scene, cars are going to come and people are going to search and find nothing as the child will be far away,” she allegedly told him. During the conversation she mentioned being let down by people seemingly willing to pay R20,000 for her children and said she would settle for R5,000.
Her daughter went missing on February 19 2024.
Attorney Rinesh Sivnarain said her client would deny Coetzee’s evidence about her asking for help to find employment, them being friends and revealing plans to have her children taken away.
Continuing his testimony on Thursday, Coetzee said he was told by a friend on February 20 last year about someone’s daughter who went missing. On March 3 he attended a prayer service and was surprised to discover it was Smith’s daughter.
Joshlin's mom will deny conversation about having children taken away: defence
Image: Supplied
WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith continues
He wanted to tell his wife what Smith said but she did not want to get involved. He then elected to tell one of his employers, a teacher, who in turn put Coetzee in touch with a prosecutor.
“He said he was already late and showering and I must come over quickly to talk to him before he goes to work. I went to [the prosecutor] and told him the story in a heartbeat.
“I felt better after telling them, because it made me feel relieved that I told the right people,” said Coetzee.
Judge Nathan Erasmus asked if he had relayed the information to the police. He confirmed going to the police station.
In June 2024 he met Joshlin’s grandmother Rita Yon and told her what Smith had said. They exchanged phone numbers and she took down his address to arrange that police take a statement. The statement was eventually taken on September 25.
“It’s difficult for me. I will never forget the disappearance of Joshlin because it is the same day as my grandchild’s birthday,” testified the teacher, Tertia Kruger.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
