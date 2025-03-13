South Africa

Mozambique prison escapee arrested in Sandton

In November last year, more than 1 500 inmates had escaped the Maputo Maximum Prison when the country was protesting against unfair election results.

13 March 2025 - 06:52
Nelson Simiao Massango, a fugitive who escaped from Mozambique prison, was found in Sandton.
Image: Supplied

An inmate who escaped from the Maputo Maximum Prison in Mozambique during the country's prolonged protests last year has been arrested in Sandton. 

Nelson Simiao Massango escaped along with more than 1,000 inmates when Mozambicans went on strike in protest against the election results. The SAPS border policing high density team had been tracking and tracing those who may have made their way into South Africa. 

This led to the arrest of Massango at a car hire dealership in Sandton, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

Massango was convicted for murder in 2015 and was serving a sentence of at least 20 years, she said. 

After his arrest, it was found that he was being investigated for possibly being linked to several cases of theft of motor vehicles in Gauteng, said Mathe. 

“He would [allegedly] rent 4x4 bakkies, smuggle them over into Mozambique and have them sold in that country. 

“Interpol's national credit bureau (NCB) Pretoria is engaging Interpol NCB Maputo on the latest developments,” she said. 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said this arrest should send a stern warning that South Africa was not a hideout for criminals. 

TimesLIVE

