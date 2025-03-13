Police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman more than 700km from his home from where he was kidnapped in February.
According to police, the man was kidnapped from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, and was rescued on Thursday in Evaton during an intelligence-driven operation.
Van Wyk said police arrested four alleged kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistanis, in different locations in Gauteng, where they also seized an illegal firearm and a vehicle during the operation.
“According to a preliminary report, the victim was kidnapped in Graaff-Reinet last month by an unknown group of individuals who introduced themselves to the victim as immigration officials.
“The victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station, but never returned home,” Van Wyk said.
She said the victim's family subsequently reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom for the release of the victim.
“Intelligence led a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Crime Intelligence, the Hawks in Eastern Cape, Soweto Flying Squad and private security to arrest a kidnapper in Killarney; an unlicensed firearm was also seized. This suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton where two more kidnappers were arrested,” Van Wyk said.
The fourth suspect was arrested in Benoni, where a vehicle which was believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also seized.
The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon, while further investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Police rescue Pakistani businessman in Evaton, four kidnappers arrested
Victim was taken in Graaff-Reinet by group claiming to be immigration officials
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman more than 700km from his home from where he was kidnapped in February.
According to police, the man was kidnapped from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, and was rescued on Thursday in Evaton during an intelligence-driven operation.
Van Wyk said police arrested four alleged kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistanis, in different locations in Gauteng, where they also seized an illegal firearm and a vehicle during the operation.
“According to a preliminary report, the victim was kidnapped in Graaff-Reinet last month by an unknown group of individuals who introduced themselves to the victim as immigration officials.
“The victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station, but never returned home,” Van Wyk said.
She said the victim's family subsequently reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom for the release of the victim.
“Intelligence led a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Crime Intelligence, the Hawks in Eastern Cape, Soweto Flying Squad and private security to arrest a kidnapper in Killarney; an unlicensed firearm was also seized. This suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton where two more kidnappers were arrested,” Van Wyk said.
The fourth suspect was arrested in Benoni, where a vehicle which was believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also seized.
The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon, while further investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Businessman kidnapped outside Norwood restaurant rescued by police task team
Two in court for ‘kidnapping, extortion and robbery’ of UDM's Kwankwa
‘They send us videos of him, demanding R10m’: family of kidnapped Pretoria man
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos