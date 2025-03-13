South Africa

Police rescue Pakistani businessman in Evaton, four kidnappers arrested

Victim was taken in Graaff-Reinet by group claiming to be immigration officials

13 March 2025 - 20:20
Police have rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman in Evaton.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman more than 700km from his home from where he was kidnapped in February. 

According to police, the man was kidnapped from his home in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, and was rescued on Thursday in Evaton during an intelligence-driven operation. 

Van Wyk said police arrested four alleged kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistanis,  in different locations in Gauteng, where they also seized an illegal firearm and a vehicle during the operation.

“According to a preliminary report, the victim was kidnapped in Graaff-Reinet last month by an unknown group of individuals who introduced themselves to the victim as immigration officials.

“The victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station, but never returned home,” Van Wyk said. 

She said the victim's family subsequently reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom for the release of the victim.

“Intelligence led a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Crime Intelligence, the Hawks in Eastern Cape, Soweto Flying Squad and private security to arrest a kidnapper in Killarney; an unlicensed firearm was also seized. This suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton where two more kidnappers were arrested,” Van Wyk said. 

The fourth suspect was arrested in Benoni, where a vehicle which was believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon, while further investigations continue.

