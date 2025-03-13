POLL | What do you think of the Bushiris' extradition order to SA?

A Malawian court has ordered the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa teo face numerous charges, including fraud and rape.
South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi, the country the couple fled to in 2020 after they were released on R200,000 bail each in South Africa.
Malawi's chief resident magistrate's court on Wednesday also ordered the couple remain in custody until they are handed over to South African authorities.
The South African government welcomed the ruling.
“This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international co-operation and public trust in the South African and Malawian legal institutions,” the department of justice and constitutional development said.
The government had been informed the couple intended to appeal but will oppose it.
“The department will await the outcome of the appeal process if they proceed. If the couple choose not to pursue the appeal, the department will await formal notification from the central authority of Malawi.
“Once received, Interpol, in collaboration with South African police, will co-ordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The state will cover all associated costs.”
Image: Shepherd Bushiri
