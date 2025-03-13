Tshwane gives senior citizens first preference in clinics

The City of Tshwane has announced an initiative to give senior citizens preference when visiting clinics.
This means elderly people won't have to wait for hours in clinics to access health-care services.
“We hold our senior citizens in the highest regard and prioritise their health and wellbeing above all else,” health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela said.
“It is our duty to ensure our older residents receive the care and attention they deserve, especially in managing their chronic medication needs.”
Older people often face challenges waiting in long queues to access medication and consultations in public clinics.
Mashabela said the process would start immediately.
“This initiative is testament to our commitment to putting our senior citizens first, reinforcing our belief in the importance of honouring and cherishing our older population. By giving our senior citizens priority access to health-care services we are sending a clear message that their health and wellbeing are our priority.
“We understand the challenges that come with managing chronic conditions and we are here to support our senior citizens every step of the way. Through this initiative, we aim to create a seamless and dignified health-care experience for our elders.”
She said this was a way of showing appreciation to older people.
“Our senior citizens have spent a lifetime caring for their families and communities and it is our duty to ensure they receive the care and attention they need and deserve.”
