The Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced Samuel Nkomo and Jesphat Aaron Mawire to five years' imprisonment each for possession of illicit goods valued at R8m.
Police officers from Capricorn flying squad stopped a white MAN Rigid Truck while conducting a stop-and-search operation on the R521 on September 11 last year. When searching the vehicle, officers discovered 908 boxes of Adalya Premium Hookah Tobacco, wrapped in plastic, with a total estimated value of R8m.
“The packaging markings indicated that the consignment originated from Turkey. However, the accused (from Zimbabwe) failed to provide valid importation documents,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
She said further verification revealed that the SAD 500 customs declaration form and invoice they presented were fraudulent as they did not exist in the Sars system.
“During the trial, both accused pleaded guilty and were convicted as charged.”
In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Phumudzo Mudau argued that the accused had committed a serious and prevalent offence and had showed no remorse.
In addition to the sentence, the court ordered the forfeiture of the Rigid Man Truck and the 908 boxes of illicit tobacco to the state.
TimesLIVE
Two men caught with illicit hookah tobacco worth R8m sentenced to eight years each
Packaging indicated the consignment originated in Turkey
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
TimesLIVE
