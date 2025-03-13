South Africa

UK care firms should hire foreign workers already in country, says government

13 March 2025 - 09:52 By Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Others are out of work due to the government revoking the licenses of rogue employers to hire overseas workers.
Others are out of work due to the government revoking the licenses of rogue employers to hire overseas workers.
Image: 123RF/Steven Heap / File photo

British social care providers will have to prioritise hiring foreign care workers already in the country before recruiting from overseas, the government said on Wednesday, as it cracks down on worker abuse in a sector heavily reliant on immigration.

The move follows the introduction in November of stronger sanctions for rogue employers who recruit foreign workers but failed to provide them with work, leaving some unemployed and close to destitution.

Others are out of work due to the government revoking the licenses of rogue employers to hire overseas workers.

A survey of more than 3,000 people on health and care worker visas last month showed many had paid fraudulent fees to secure a job only to find no work after arriving in Britain. It also highlighted that some were living in overcrowded housing  and earning less than the minimum wage.

Care providers in England who wish to recruit from overseas will now have to show they have first tried to hire someone with a care sector visa who is already in the country but out of work, Britain's Home Office said.

"Those who have come to the UK to support our adult care sector should have the opportunity to do so, free from abuse and exploitation," Migration Minister Seema Malhotra said.

Nearly a third of all care workers in England are migrants, many having arrived from countries such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and the Philippines to fill thousands of vacancies after Britain left the European Union and to meet the healthcare demands of an ageing population.

Charities and trade unions say Britain's post-Brexit system of allowing companies to sponsor workers to receive a visa empowers unscrupulous employers who can use the threat of deportation to abuse workers.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK net migration hit record of more than 900,000 in 2023

Net migration to Britain soared far above original estimates in 2023, to a record 900,000, although tougher visa rules have started to reduce the ...
News
3 months ago

UK visas for health and care workers slump following move to cut immigration

The number of British visas granted to foreign health and care workers and family members of international students fell sharply after the previous ...
News
6 months ago

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

When Zimbabwean mother-of-four Eunice Sinoya enrolled in a first aid course near the capital Harare, she was lured by the college's promise of a job ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Building Africa’s Future, One Digital Skill at a Time
‘Nobody Is Expelling Any Palestinians’ From Gaza: US President Trump Says | ...