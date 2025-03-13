South Africa

Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces

13 March 2025 - 12:36 By Khoḓani Mpilo
Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect thunderstorms between 2pm and 11pm. Saws issued a level-2 warning, saying there is an influx of moisture from the east.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms around the country on Thursday.

Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said most provinces have a 60% chance of rain.

KwaZulu-Natal is set to be the most affected, with an orange level-6 warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Chiloane said the risk was especially strong along the coastline. The Eastern Cape's coastline also has a high chance of rain, at 80%.

“We expect heavy rain in the Eastern Cape, especially along the Wild Coast and the coastline from Port Edward to East London,” she said.

On Friday the weather is expected to improve slightly. However, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will still have a 60% chance of rain, with an 80% chance along the KZN coastline. 

Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect a lower chance of rain, at 30%.

TimesLIVE

