South Africa

'Bishop Zondo has a case to answer': judge Papi Mosopa

14 March 2025 - 17:08
Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo during his trial on 10 rape charges in the Pretoria high court.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Pretoria high court judge Papi Mosopa has dismissed the application brought by Rivers of Living Waters Ministries bishop Stephen Zondo for a discharge of some counts in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“There is a need for the accused to answer to the allegations,” he said.

Zondo faces 10 charges in which he is accused of raping seven women — mostly members of his church.

In bringing the application, Zondo's advocate Piet Pistorius argued the evidence against him was plotted.

He pointed out there were contradictions and it had taken the victims time to speak out about the alleged rapes.

“When you want to tarnish a man's image, accuse him of rape.”

According to testimonies heard in court, Zondo's alleged modus operandi was to lure women into his office to pray for them, only to allegedly sexually assault or rape them. 

The court heard witnesses who gave their accounts in open court and in camera of how they were allegedly raped in Zondo's office. 

In another instance, Zondo allegedly raped a former member of his church and her child.

One witness recounted Zondo raped her and later said: “Thanks for trusting me with your body.”

A sister of one of the alleged victims testified on Tuesday that the pastor allegedly put his genitals in the victim's mouth.

Speaking after the court adjourned, Sizakele Poopedi, a former church member, said Zondo had a case to answer. 

Poopedi, who spent five years in the church and worked closely with Zondo, said most of the alleged rape victims did not want to come out fearing victimisation.

Pistorius asked for the trial to be postponed to Monday so he could consider the judgment and take instructions from Zondo.

TimesLIVE

