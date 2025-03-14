He said the department was committed to addressing this issue urgently.
“To rectify the backlog, the department is actively working to resolve the challenges facing the government mortuary and restore its operations as soon as possible. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the mortuary can resume its critical functions.”
Mvambi said the health department would meet the department of employment and labour next week to see if corrective work done could convince it to open the mortuary.
“From Friday to Thursday, the department will intensify efforts to process the outstanding cases and reduce the backlog. Notably, we have already made progress by completing 11 autopsies today, bringing the number down to 42 outstanding cases.”
Closure of Free State government mortuary results in backlog of bodies awaiting autopsies
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
The Free State health department has acknowledged a backlog of bodies awaiting autopsies, which has arisen due to the closure of the government mortuary in Bloemfontein after a prohibition notice issued by the department of employment and labour in October last year.
As a result of the closure, autopsies are being conducted primarily at the Botshabelo and Welkom facilities.
“We understand that this situation has significant implications, not only affecting the operations of local funeral parlours but also causing considerable distress for families during an already challenging time,” health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.
PSA welcomes the closure of government mortuary in Bloemfontein
