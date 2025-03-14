South Africa

Court dismisses discharge application by 11 Rosettenville CIT robbery accused

14 March 2025 - 16:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The aftermath of the shoot-out between police and suspected cash-in-transit heist suspects in Rosettenville in February 2022. The house is alleged to have been used as a hideout by the alleged robbers.
The aftermath of the shoot-out between police and suspected cash-in-transit heist suspects in Rosettenville in February 2022. The house is alleged to have been used as a hideout by the alleged robbers.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Johannesburg high court on Friday dismissed the application by the 11 accused in the Rosettenville cash-in-transit heist case for it to be discharged.

The 11 made the application at the end of the state's case.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act provides that if, at the close of the case for the prosecution in any trial, the court is of the opinion there is no evidence the accused committed the offence referred to in the charge or any offence of which the accused may be convicted on the charge, it may return a verdict of not guilty.

“The court dismissed the defence’s application to discharge the accused, affirming that sufficient evidence existed to proceed with the trial,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The state alleges that on February 18 2022, Sihle Mazibuku, 35, Menziwa Shabalala, 48, Qaphelani Ngubane, 31, Kota Mnguni, 45, Hloniphani Dube, 41, Phedulani Mvubu, 45, Mike Ngwadi, 48, Andrew Thobolo, 67, Khulekani Nkosi, 37, Alex Matjebele, 44, and Milton Sandile Gasa, 46, along with their co-perpetrators, gathered at a safe house in Rosettenville to plan a robbery targeting a G4S security vehicle transporting money.

Between February 18 and 21 that year, the group allegedly held meetings while in possession of firearms, explosives, and high-powered vehicles in preparation for the robbery.

“Acting on intelligence about the planned heist, the police intervened on February 21 2022, leading to a fatal shoot-out. Several accused were arrested, while others were killed or escaped.”

Eight co-perpetrators were killed, four police officers were injured and a police helicopter was damaged. Authorities recovered rifles, ammunition, explosives and other evidence from the scene.

Dismissing the application, the court said the state had presented sufficient evidence for the trial to proceed.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday when the defence will present its case. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Move to cashless to avoid CITs and kidnappings, Mkhwanazi urges business

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is confident moving towards a “cashless society” will go a long way in alleviating ...
News
2 days ago

Two CIT heists on KZN north coast in two days

Armed suspects ambushed an armoured vehicle before blowing it up with explosives on the N2 near Mtubatuba on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on ...
News
1 week ago

Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria

Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police on Monday in Laudium, Pretoria.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  4. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  5. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa

Latest Videos

GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...
People reactions to VAT increase