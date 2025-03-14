South Africa

Free State man caught red-handed with illegal firearm and ammunition

14 March 2025 - 15:13 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says firearms are the weapons of choice for crimes such as murders. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Meloding near Virginia after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

The arrest was made by the Operation Vala uMgodi team in the Free State on Friday, acting on information regarding a suspect known as “Max”.

“On arriving at the suspect’s residence, a search was conducted and a black Norinco 9mm calibre pistol and magazine loaded with six live ammunition rounds were found,” Free State police commissioner Gen Baile Motswenyane said.

The suspect was arrested and a case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition opened. He is expected to appear in the Virginia magistrate’s court soon. 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police would continue to intensify operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets. 

“Firearms are the preferred weapon of choice when crimes such as murders are committed and that is why it is pivotal that we double our effects in removing those that are illegal from circulation,” Masemola said. 

TimesLIVE

