South Africa

Free State pupil, 21, arrested for allegedly stabbing teacher

14 March 2025 - 12:08
According to Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the incident happened on Monday when the teacher and the 21-year-old pupil had an interaction regarding the pupil’s alleged late arrival. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yupachingping

A grade 10 pupil has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher during a dispute over late coming at Kgabareng Secondary School in Viljoenskroon.

According to Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the incident happened on Monday when the teacher and the 21-year-old pupil had an interaction regarding the pupil's alleged late arrival.

“While the teacher was addressing the matter as part of school procedures, the situation reportedly escalated. The circumstances remain under review to ensure a fair and objective understanding of what transpired,” he said.

The department said it would deploy psychosocial support services to offer counselling and emotional support to pupils and teachers affected by the incident, ensuring their wellbeing and fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.

MEC Mantlhake Maboya has condemned the incident. The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union has also condemned the attack on the teacher.

Ndaba said the department would work closely with law enforcement officials to ensure it curbs violence and social ills in schools to ensure they remain safe and supportive environments.

SowetanLIVE

