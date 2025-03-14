South Africa

'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial

14 March 2025 - 11:05 By Kim Swartz
The court heard Joshlin Smith was allegedly sold by her mother to a sangoma for R20,000.
Image: Jaco Marais

A day before green-eyed Joshlin Smith went missing her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000.

Former co-accused turned state witness Lourentia Lombaard dropped this bombshell during her evidence-in-chief on Friday in the high court in Saldanha Bay.

Lombard, also known as Renz, was arrested last year with Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Smith's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn. However, she later turned state witness.

The remaining three accused pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

“I went around to Kelly and Jacquin and I heard her say to him, 'Boeta hier is die geld wat die sangoma gegee het [here is the money the sangoma gave],” after which he asked how much and she said R20,000.

Lombaard said Van Rhyn was outside the shack. She knocked on the door and asked what was happening.

Smith told her: “Renz, I caught on k*k. I sold my child to a sangoma.” Lombaard asked why she had done that and the answer was that Smith was struggling financially.

Lombaard told Smith she could have asked for help if she needed money but Smith replied “it is finished” and explained she would give Lombaard R1,000, Van Rhyn R1,200 and the rest would be shared between her and Appollis.

They were instructed not to tell anyone.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

