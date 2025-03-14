South Africa

Man sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend

14 March 2025 - 15:45 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Tseseng community in QwaQwa called the police to a horror scene of gender-based violence. Stock photo.
The Tseseng community in QwaQwa called the police to a horror scene of gender-based violence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Free State High Court, sitting in Bethlehem, has sentenced a 36-year-old man from QwaQwa who stabbed his girlfriend to death in December 2023 to 22 years' imprisonment, police said on Friday.

Tseseng police received a call on December 17 2023 to attend to a scene where Aron Mothofela had assaulted Nthabiseng Motshau, 44. Police who went to the scene found a blood trail that led to a locked house. 

“[Mothofela] was found with a knife in his hand that he used to stab his girlfriend and her body was lying on the floor.

“She was taken to hospital by ambulance. However, she did not survive,” Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Two men caught with illicit hookah tobacco worth R8m sentenced to eight years each

The Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced Samuel Nkomo and Jesphat Aaron Mawire to five years' imprisonment each for ...
News
1 day ago

Mozambique prison escapee arrested in Sandton

He is also under investigation for allegations of renting 4x4 bakkies to smuggle into Mozambique for sale there.
News
1 day ago

Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa

The Pretoria North regional court on Wednesday postponed the fraud case against pensioner Salamina Khoza to July 22 for trial.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  4. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  5. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa

Latest Videos

GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...
People reactions to VAT increase