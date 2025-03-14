The Free State High Court, sitting in Bethlehem, has sentenced a 36-year-old man from QwaQwa who stabbed his girlfriend to death in December 2023 to 22 years' imprisonment, police said on Friday.
Tseseng police received a call on December 17 2023 to attend to a scene where Aron Mothofela had assaulted Nthabiseng Motshau, 44. Police who went to the scene found a blood trail that led to a locked house.
“[Mothofela] was found with a knife in his hand that he used to stab his girlfriend and her body was lying on the floor.
“She was taken to hospital by ambulance. However, she did not survive,” Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said.
Man sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
