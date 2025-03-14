South Africa

POLL | What's your take on dating in the workplace?

14 March 2025 - 11:34 By TIMESLIVE
Some people meet their life partners at work, despite many companies having policies that prohibit coworkers from dating. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Office romance is often seen as taboo, even though some people meet their life partners at work. Many companies have policies that prohibit employees from dating coworkers or require specific disclosure.

TimesLIVE reported a former Woolworths employee, Molefe Lavet Mokoena, was dismissed for allegedly breaching company policies by failing to disclose a personal relationship with a colleague and being dishonest when questioned about it. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled in February that the dismissal was substantively unfair.

Last week Nedbank was embroiled in the break-up of two employees whose violent relationship ended up in court. The bank was accused by former group marketing manager Erwin Meth of victimising him in a bid to protect his estranged lover, Luntu Ngcwabe, a sector lead in the bank’s corporate and investment banking division.

We'd like to hear from you: can office romance work?

MORE:

Thembinkosi Mthembu on navigating marriage and toxic masculinity in 'Adulting' S3

"In marriage, both partners need each other to ensure a healthy relationship."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Corporate bullying to come under the spotlight at summit

Limited research shows 70% of those bullied leave their jobs and that 68% of victims are female employees who are bullied by other women in authority
News
9 hours ago

LISTEN | Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela discusses ‘The Dating Playbook’

Dating is an extreme sport and no one survives it unscathed. But to find The One, you must get back in the game and keep at it.
Books
1 week ago

WATCH | Pedi woman, South Korean man stun with traditional wedding

A South African woman and her South Korean husband have stolen the hearts of many South Africans with their traditional wedding ceremony videos.
News
1 month ago

Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary

With just two more days scheduled for the hearing, it is unlikely that the tribunal will end on Friday
News
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘It was difficult’: Beaumont opens up about ex-wife’s cheating scandal with Steenhuisen

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont has opened up about his struggles with the alleged infidelity of his ex-wife Terry Beaumont and DA ...
Politics
3 months ago
