POLL | What's your take on dating in the workplace?

Office romance is often seen as taboo, even though some people meet their life partners at work. Many companies have policies that prohibit employees from dating coworkers or require specific disclosure.
TimesLIVE reported a former Woolworths employee, Molefe Lavet Mokoena, was dismissed for allegedly breaching company policies by failing to disclose a personal relationship with a colleague and being dishonest when questioned about it. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled in February that the dismissal was substantively unfair.
Last week Nedbank was embroiled in the break-up of two employees whose violent relationship ended up in court. The bank was accused by former group marketing manager Erwin Meth of victimising him in a bid to protect his estranged lover, Luntu Ngcwabe, a sector lead in the bank’s corporate and investment banking division.
We'd like to hear from you: can office romance work?
