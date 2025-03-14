South Africa

SAHRC not happy as NW education MEC misses inquiry due to Italy trip

14 March 2025 - 14:41
North West education MEC Viola Motsumi is under fire for missing a SAHRC inquiry due to an Italy trip.
Image: Viola Ntsetsao Motsumi/ Facebook

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has raised concern about North West education MEC Viola Motsumi's absence from an inquiry into scholar transport challenges due to a trip to Italy.

The commission was set to conduct a three-day inquiry scheduled for March 11 to 13 to investigate and assess challenges affecting the scholar transport sector in rural communities.

Motsumi is said to be in Italy attending the Winter Olympics, missing the inquiry where she was supposed to give a presentation.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on the sidelines of the inquiry on Thursday, SAHRC provincial manager Shirley Mlombo said Motsumi would be given an opportunity to explain her absence before any decisions are made.

“We have concerns that the MEC is not available, given the importance and seriousness of the matter and the need for accountability at all levels,” she said.

“It is a concern because we were hoping to hear the evidence of all the parties today [Thursday]. The sooner we finish the inquiry, the sooner we can make findings and determinations on how we move forward.

“It would be important for us to also give the MEC an opportunity to address us on the matter before we make a determination on how we view her absence.”

She said she had no idea when Motsumi would be back in the country or if the presentation could be made in writing.

“There’s no decision taken regarding the further participation of the MEC; that would be the prerogative of the chairperson of the inquiry.”

The investigation follows reports of the unsafe scholar transport system in the province and complaints the SAHRC received about unreliable, inadequate and unsafe scholar buses that are not roadworthy.

“What we are still discussing in view of the concessions is who must bear responsibility for the lapses and violations.”

TimesLIVE

