South Africa

Sassa workers arrested for R260m 'fraud scheme'

14 March 2025 - 17:08 By Seipati Mothoa
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe has directed Sassa to work on bringing down fraud and corruption activities across all Sassa offices in the country. File image.
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe has directed Sassa to work on bringing down fraud and corruption activities across all Sassa offices in the country.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

Three South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant administrators were arrested in Johannesburg on Friday for their alleged involvement in a R260m fraud scheme.

The two men and a woman were arrested by police after a tip-off as the office was about to open.

Sassa said it was working closely with the police and more arrests were expected.

“Sassa will not rest until all the bad apples in the system are cleansed to ensure an efficient and dignified organisation that will serve its beneficiaries with integrity,” the agency said in a statement.

It said the arrests in Johannesburg came after similar arrests in Idutywa last month.

Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe has directed the agency to work on reducing fraud and corruption in Sassa offices.

Sassa called on the public to report grant fraud and corruption to 0800 601011 or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline at 0800 701 701.

