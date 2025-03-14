South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

14 March 2025 - 09:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Friday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin's mom will deny conversation about having children taken away: defence

Racquel “Kelly” Smith will deny ever having a conversation with an evangelist about a plan to get rid of her children months before her daughter went ...
News
21 hours ago

'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping testimony by teacher

Joshlin Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of the missing child's mother on Wednesday in ...
News
1 day ago

Joshlin's mom spoke of movie-like plan to have 'bad' children taken away

Joshlin Smith's mother expressed disappointment at having to wait for people she expected would pay R20,000 to "take away" one or more of her ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  4. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa
  5. SpaceX scrubs astronaut flight that was to retrieve stuck astronauts Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

AmaZulu Royal Family media briefing
Judge extends ban on Columbia student's deportation from US | REUTERS