South Africa

Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights

16 March 2025 - 15:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Check-in delays are being experienced, Acsa confirms. File photo.
Check-in delays are being experienced, Acsa confirms. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An unspecified “global systems issue” is cited as the reason for check-in problems affecting FlySafair and LIFT airlines in South Africa.

“The technical issue is affecting the airlines' check-in systems and causing delays. Technicians from the airlines and their service providers are actively working to resolve the matter. However, there is currently no estimated time for full resolution,” Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said in a statement.

“As a result, passengers travelling with FlySafair and LIFT airlines are experiencing longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters.”

Acsa asked passengers on regional flights to arrive at least three hours before departure time and two hours for domestic flights.

“Backup systems are in place to keep operations running, but check-in processing may take longer than usual.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Acsa urged to keep up with surge in tourism

South African airports must become more efficient in processing aircraft as well as local and international arrivals if the country is to make the ...
Business Times
4 weeks ago

'Dressed in suits, well-spoken gentlemen': card scammers target tourists in Gqeberha

Several cases have been reported at Humewood police station
News
1 month ago

Creecy adopts report that investigated problems with air traffic control

There is a shortage of critical staff, including flight procedure designers, surveyors, technical staff, engineers, instructors and in air traffic ...
News
1 month ago

Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport

The fuel industry and its stakeholders have secured 121,1-million litres of jet fuel needed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg until ...
News
1 month ago

Calls for Acsa to invest in infrastructure after power outage chaos at Cape Town airport

Aviation experts weigh in after damaged electrical cable disrupts fuel supply
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  3. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  4. Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion from US regrettable: Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. Pharmacist and mother of twins dies in heavy rains South Africa

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"