Joburg emergency services remain on high alert as more rain is expected this week.
Heavy downpours hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday, with flash floods reported in some low-lying areas, but no serious incidents were reported.
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) urged motorists to exercise caution while driving and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Sunday afternoon: “We remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur. At the moment we have not received any reports that were caused by the rains.”
Wet road conditions increase the risk of accidents and flash floods can be unpredictable, posing a danger to vehicles attempting to navigate through them.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal human settlements department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said they experienced windy conditions on Sunday. The province has experienced the worst of recent heavy rains, which have resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property and infrastructure.
“However, the traffic management experts are monitoring conditions and flood risks,” said Sibiya.
According to senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane, Gauteng and KZN will not experience severe flooding.
“Both Gauteng and KZN provinces will experience slight rain until Wednesday with just 60% rain prediction. These include showers and thunders and we have not issued a level alert for these provinces,” Chiloane explained.
SowetanLIVE
Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week
Image: 123RF/thvideo
Joburg emergency services remain on high alert as more rain is expected this week.
Heavy downpours hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday, with flash floods reported in some low-lying areas, but no serious incidents were reported.
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) urged motorists to exercise caution while driving and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Sunday afternoon: “We remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur. At the moment we have not received any reports that were caused by the rains.”
Wet road conditions increase the risk of accidents and flash floods can be unpredictable, posing a danger to vehicles attempting to navigate through them.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal human settlements department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said they experienced windy conditions on Sunday. The province has experienced the worst of recent heavy rains, which have resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property and infrastructure.
“However, the traffic management experts are monitoring conditions and flood risks,” said Sibiya.
According to senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane, Gauteng and KZN will not experience severe flooding.
“Both Gauteng and KZN provinces will experience slight rain until Wednesday with just 60% rain prediction. These include showers and thunders and we have not issued a level alert for these provinces,” Chiloane explained.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered
IN PICS | KwaMakhutha residents fear being hit by more heavy rains after recent floods
Emergency accommodation efforts continue for victims of recent KZN floods
eThekwini's failure to enforce dumping bylaws partly responsible for flooded houses: Simelane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos