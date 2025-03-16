South Africa

Student killed, 10 injured as taxi slams into NMU crowd

16 March 2025 - 14:41 By Brandon Nel
A 22-year-old student was killed and 10 other people were injured in an early-morning road accident at Nelson Mandela University on Sunday. The driver of a taxi has been arrested
HORROR CRASH: A 22-year-old student was killed and 10 other people were injured in an early-morning road accident at Nelson Mandela University on Sunday. The driver of a taxi has been arrested
Image: 123RF

A student party turned tragic in the early hours of Sunday when a taxi crashed into a crowd of youngsters at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), killing a student and injuring 10 other people.

A 24-year-old taxi driver has since been arrested, and his vehicle impounded for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at NMU’s Summerstrand campus in Protea Road.

A 22-year-old student was killed. His name has not yet been released.

According to a leaked police report, the critically injured student succumbed to his injuries on the way to Livingstone hospital.

Beetge said it was understood the gathering was a welcoming celebration for first-year students.

“It is alleged that a speeding taxi, a Toyota Quantum, drove into the crowd, killing a 22-year-old male student and injuring 10 others.

“Of the 10 injured [students] transported to hospital, two were in a critical condition, another six in a serious condition, and two others were reported to have minor injuries.

“The driver, a 24-year-old male, was arrested, and the vehicle impounded for further investigation.”

Beetge said a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence was being investigated by the Humewood police.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

