South Africa

Animal care NPO member 'used superglue' to repair dog's torn ear

Suspect arrested for animal cruelty

17 March 2025 - 09:27 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The dog now recovering in an SPCA veterinary hospital.
The dog now recovering in an SPCA veterinary hospital.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A member of a nonprofit organisation that solicits public donations to care for animals is facing criminal charges for allegedly using superglue to repair the torn ear of a severely injured dog in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

Screengrab of the injured dog being 'treated'.
Screengrab of the injured dog being 'treated'.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA conducted an investigation after hearing that a dog had been treated using inappropriate methods.

“Reports indicate [they] used superglue and aloe to address a dog’s torn ear without cleaning the wound or administering any form of pain relief or antibiotics, a method not aligned with accepted veterinary standards.”

The investigation was strengthened by video footage showing the dog crying in pain as it was restrained and its mouth held shut while the ear was glued.

The SPCA established the person was not registered with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC). The dog is now being treated in an SPCA veterinary hospital.

The person was arrested with the assistance of SAPS and City of Cape Town law enforcement. They face charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

An additional charge involves unlawfully undertaking veterinary procedures without being registered in terms of the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Boksburg learns to say ‘meow’ in Malaysian

No papers, no passport, no clearance or permissions — for more than 40 days a young stowaway hid in a container as it was shipped from Malaysia ...
News
1 day ago

Government warns of ‘biohazardous’ rabies-infected seal carcasses along Cape coast

Rabies-infected seal carcasses are washing up along the Cape coastline, prompting a government instruction for marine researchers and the public to ...
News
1 week ago

'A blood-soaked carpet': raid lifts veil on 'dog fighting ring' in Cape Town

The gruesome scene painted a damning picture - a blood-soaked carpet and the walls of a makeshift fighting pit smeared with the blood stains of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  3. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  4. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  5. Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
US will hit Houthis till shipping attacks stop, Hegseth says | REUTERS