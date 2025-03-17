The Cape of Good Hope SPCA conducted an investigation after hearing that a dog had been treated using inappropriate methods.
TimesLIVE
Animal care NPO member 'used superglue' to repair dog's torn ear
Suspect arrested for animal cruelty
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
A member of a nonprofit organisation that solicits public donations to care for animals is facing criminal charges for allegedly using superglue to repair the torn ear of a severely injured dog in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA conducted an investigation after hearing that a dog had been treated using inappropriate methods.
“Reports indicate [they] used superglue and aloe to address a dog’s torn ear without cleaning the wound or administering any form of pain relief or antibiotics, a method not aligned with accepted veterinary standards.”
The investigation was strengthened by video footage showing the dog crying in pain as it was restrained and its mouth held shut while the ear was glued.
The SPCA established the person was not registered with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC). The dog is now being treated in an SPCA veterinary hospital.
The person was arrested with the assistance of SAPS and City of Cape Town law enforcement. They face charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
An additional charge involves unlawfully undertaking veterinary procedures without being registered in terms of the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act.
TimesLIVE
