South Africa

Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering

17 March 2025 - 13:42 By Khodani Mpilo
Mpumalanga police say they confiscated R1.2m in cash from a house in Tonga, which had been concealed under a bed, in a wardrobe and in bags elsewhere on the property.
Image: SAPS

A man who had more than R1.2m in cash hidden under his bed, in his wardrobe and in bags elsewhere in the home has been arrested by Mpumalanga police.

The man, who works for a company responsible for clearing commercial goods, is accused of money laundering.
Image: SAPS

The 49-year-old, living at Tonga near Komatipoort, is also accused of trying to bribe police with R50,000 after the stash was discovered, spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.

Police went to the house on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that the occupant had an unlicensed firearm. Instead, a search turned up the money.

“The investigation has so far revealed that the suspect's company is responsible for clearing commercial goods,” Ndubane said.

The cash was in South African notes and coins. Some Mozambican currency was also seized.

The suspect faces charges of money laundering, bribing a police officer, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and of the Tax Administration Act.

He is expected to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga soon. 

TimesLIVE

