South Africa

Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays

17 March 2025 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE
The check-in system at SA airports is now operational, allowing FlySafair and Lift Airline to resume normal processes. File photo.
Image: ACSA/X

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said on Monday the check-in system is now operational, allowing FlySafair and Lift Airline to resume normal processes.

Acsa said at the weekend a global systems issue was to blame.

FlySafair, which confirmed the issue had been resolved, said the problem arose due to a third-party software upgrade.

This meant it had to implement backup processes, including partial manual check-ins which resulted in longer processing times than usual.

Despite this, 98% of its departures remained on time on Sunday, the airline said.

