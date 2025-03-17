Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said on Monday the check-in system is now operational, allowing FlySafair and Lift Airline to resume normal processes.
Acsa said at the weekend a global systems issue was to blame.
FlySafair, which confirmed the issue had been resolved, said the problem arose due to a third-party software upgrade.
This meant it had to implement backup processes, including partial manual check-ins which resulted in longer processing times than usual.
Despite this, 98% of its departures remained on time on Sunday, the airline said.
TimesLIVE
Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays
Image: ACSA/X
